Agartala: The BJP-IPFT alliance won 31 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly, securing its return to power in the northeastern state for the second time in a row.
According to the Election Commission website, the BJP bagged 30 seats while the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) got one. The saffron party is leading in two more seats as results of 57 seats were declared on Thursday.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“The BJP’s victory was expected we were eagerly waiting for it. Our responsibility has been increased with the decisive mandate,” outgoing Chief Minister Manik Saha, who won from Town Bardowali defeating his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes, said.
Also read | Tripura 2023: ‘Mr Clean’ Manik Saha looks at possible second term as CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: BJP-IPFT alliance gets majority in 60-member assembly, returns to power
- Himanta Sarma: Deal-maker for a Saffron sunrise in the northeast
- Nagaland Polls: CM Rio wins big, NDPP-BJP wins 35 seats
- Nagaland scripts history as two women make it to the Assembly
- Bengal: Left-backed Cong candidate surges ahead of rivals in Sagardighi bypoll
- 2023 Results Live: BJP leading in Tripura, Nagaland, Conrad’s NPP ahead in Meghalaya