Agartala: Celebrations began in Tripura as BJP candidates surged ahead of the opposition Left-Congress and Tipra Motha, leading in more than half the seats of the 60-member assembly.



Slogans such as ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ rented the air at the BJP election office in the Colonel Chowmuhani area in Agartala with party workers exchanging sweets, bursting firecrackers and playing an early Holi.

Women workers of the party danced to the tune of drums as the BJP marched towards victory, securing another term in office.

The BJP was leading in 28 seats and won five seats, while its partner IPFT won one seat.

The Tipra Motha, which seemed to have grabbed the IPFT’s tribal support, was leading in 10 seats and won two seats. The opposition Left-Congress alliance was ahead in 14 seats.

The CPI(M) state office at Melar Math and the state Congress headquarters started getting empty as the day progressed with party workers who gathered in the morning returning home.

State capital Agartala wore a deserted look since the morning. Schools and colleges were shut, markets were closed and vehicles stayed off the roads, while government offices were empty.

Security personnel maintained a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

