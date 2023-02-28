Agartala: Shortly after exit polls predicted a comfortable return of the BJP in Tripura, Congress and TIPRA leaders have appealed to the voters not to believe the predictions as the results would be starkly opposite to what is being widely publicised in the name of “Exit Polls”.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman was quick to dismiss the Exit Poll figures and said, don’t believe the exit polls as the actual results to come off on March 02 would be entirely opposite to what had been shown by different media outlets.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan, a day after the party’s plenary session concluded at Chattishgarh’s Raipur, Barman said, “The Congress entered the electoral battle with one sole motive: a decisive and conclusive defeat of the saffron party. On the poll day—February 16, people have voted to dislodge the BJP from power”.

According to Barman, BJP’s total strength in the sixty-member assembly will hit below the double-digit score. The party will be diminished from the political sphere of the state.

Stating that a new history will be scripted on March 02, the Congress leader claimed that the tiny state would act as a flag bearer for the whole country that is staring at Tripura elections.

“These elections are of national interest. The results will send a message of unity among opposition parties to constitute a greater Front that has the mettle to defeat the BJP. The ripple effect of these assembly polls will mark the end of BJP nationally”, Barman pointed out, adding that the Tsunami of people’s mandate in favour of the Left-Cong combination would wash away BJP.

Lashing out at the saffron party, the Congress leader said, “I want to reaffirm that once the new government is formed, the law and order would be restored. Constitutional ethos shall be protected and people will enjoy their freedom of speech”.

TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman also took a dig at the exit polls and urged the voters to wait for March 02–the day of judgment.

“The Exit Poll that is being shown on your TV screens should not be considered as the final verdict of people. You all know for whom you have voted on the day of polling and after March 02 we shall talk about our constitutional solution”.

