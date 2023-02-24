Agartala: Members of Hindu Jagaran Mancha on Friday blockaded the Udaipur-Salgarah main road under Gomati District of Tripura to protest against an alleged attack on a Kali temple.

The said temple located in Salgarah Chowmuhani was allegedly desecrated by some miscreants earlier this week on Tuesday, February 21. The protestors claimed that they had taken up the issue with the police administration as soon as they noticed the matter but “no visible efforts have been made to arrest the perpetrators for the last four days”.

Speaking to EastMojo, however, Superintendent of Police of Gomati District Ajit Pratap Singh said some miscreants were spreading misinformation to create tension in the area.

“There is no tension on the ground, but some miscreants are trying to create problem. The temple in question is like an abandoned place where idols are kept. There are no fresh cracks on the idol as alleged,” Singh said.

One of the protestors said, “This temple was constructed 25 years back. Since then this has been a place of worship for the people living around the area. On February 22 morning, we noticed that two hands of the idol were broken and dismembered. We approached the police but no attempts were made to arrest the miscreants responsible for the act of sacrilege.”

The SP said the police will register a case against the people “involved in spreading misinformation regarding the issue”.

The road blockade that started at around 9 am on Friday was lifted three hours later after the police administration assured protestors of strict action against the miscreants.

“We have assured them that strict action will be undertaken against the miscreants within 48 hours. The protestors have agreed to lift the blockade now,” Assistant Sub Inspector Sanjit Das of RK Pur police station told reporters.

