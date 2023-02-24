Agartala: The release of funds for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) by the state government has hit a new low as only Rs 366.65 crore was released in the current financial year against a proposed budget of over Rs 5,000 crore.

If compared, the Left-ruled ADC administration used to get more funds after the BJP government came to power in 2018.

Royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya, who heads the TTAADC advisory body, had been vocal against the financial woes that the tribal council was facing. He shared a detailed report of the fund receipt in the last five years and said, “The lowest amount of funds received was this financial year! Numbers don’t lie !”

The report stated that the highest sum of funds was released in the fiscal year 2020-21 when Left Front was in power at the ADC. While the lowest is this year. The report also underscored an interesting reality that the state government tends to hide.

Despite tall claims of development, the state government never gave approval to TTAADC’s budget proposals in totality.

In 2018-19, the TTAADC council passed a budget of worth Rs 889 crore and forwarded it for the state government’s approval. However, at the end of the year, the ADC received Rs 564 crore. In 2019-20, the TTAADC demanded Rs 976 crore but only Rs 539 crore was sanctioned and released. In subsequent years, Rs 585 and Rs 568 crore were released against budgetary proposals worth Rs 1,048 crore and Rs 1,042 crore.

In the present financial year, the TIPRA Motha-led TAADC administration passed a budgetary proposal worth Rs 5,536 crore, which is considered to be a big jump given the previous track record of the finances of the district council.

However, the release of funds was also on the lower side this year, the records shared by Debbarman stated.

