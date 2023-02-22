Agartala: In a shocking incident, an expecting woman was forced to deliver her baby in an auto-rickshaw, which was hired to take her to the hospital on late Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in the Duski area under Teliamura subdivision of Khowai District in Tripura. According to locals, the only road connecting the Dukhai Jamadar Para of Duski area has been in a dilapidated condition for several years now.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Despite repeated appeals from the locals, the administration has allegedly made no efforts to maintain the road. And for the last few months, vehicular movement along the said road was barely possible.

On Tuesday, when expectant mother Swapna Debbarma got into labor, she hired an auto-rickshaw to reach the hospital. But, due to the bad condition of the road, Debbarma could not make it to the hospital in time and gave birth to a baby boy in the auto-rickshaw itself.

Later in the night, she was rushed to hospital, where the on-duty doctors referred the newborn and his mother to the GBP hospital for treatment.

Dipa Das, the on-duty doctor of the Teliamura subdivision hospital said, “It was a case of premature delivery. Both the baby and the new mother are out of danger and healthy but the baby needs advanced care. This is why both of them had been shifted to GBP hospital for treatment.”

On the incident, she said, the baby was given birth earlier. When the patient reached the hospital, the placenta delivery procedure was conducted and now both of them have been sent to GBP hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The driver of the auto-rickshaw bearing registration number TR06-3603 had also admitted that the mother delivered her baby in his autorickshaw.

Also Read | Tripura authorities review law and order situation ahead of counting day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









