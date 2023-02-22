Justice Goud appointed acting chief justice of Tripura HC

New Delhi: Justice T A Goud was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Tripura High Court on Tuesday, a day before incumbent chief justice Jaswant Singh demits office.
Justice Goud will assume his new responsibility with effect from February 23.
“Justice T A Goud, senior judge is appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Tripura High Court with effect from February 23, 2023. I extend my best wishes to him,” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.
On February 12, days before his retirement, Justice Jaswant Singh, senior-most judge of the Orissa High Court, was appointed as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court.
Justice Jaswant Singh is due to retire on Wednesday.
While Supreme Court judges retire on attaining the age of 65, HC judges retire at 62.
