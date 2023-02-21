Agartala: The civil and police administration of Tripura has implemented several measures to ensure a peaceful counting process scheduled for March 2.

Amid the ongoing reports of post-poll violence in various regions of the state, a group of top officials led by Chief Secretary JK Sinha visited the North Tripura district on Tuesday to assess the law and order situation. Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte, DGP Tripura Police Amitabha Ranjan, and other senior officials from the state and district administration accompanied the Chief Secretary on this visit.

During the visit, Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte stated, “We have come here to assess the current situation on the ground. Although there have been political clashes in some parts of the state, the administration has responded quickly and effectively to control the situation. Peace has been restored throughout the state, and we expect the situation to remain normal in the coming days as well.”

Regarding the preparations for the day of counting, the CEO stated, “Our Chief Secretary is here to oversee the security arrangements. We will ensure that the counting process remains peaceful with no incidents of violence. Security forces will also be deployed in sensitive areas even after the counting process is complete.”

Sources report that the senior officials have physically inspected the strong rooms and their deployment and have instructed officials to take effective measures to maintain peace.

n the meantime, sub-division police officers have initiated meetings with political parties to review local policing. SDPO Sadar Ajay Kumar Das hosted an all-party meeting on Tuesday in his chamber in Agartala, with the presence of OCs and second officers posted in police stations and outposts under his jurisdiction.

Regarding the meeting, SDPO Sadar Ajay Kumar Das stated, “There were no major cases of violence in areas falling under the Sadar police sub-division. We are closely monitoring the situation and have taken enough preemptive measures. This has been made possible due to the spontaneous support of political parties and police officials posted in different police stations and outposts. We have called for another meeting today to engage with political parties and police personnel from different outposts and police stations so that we can adequately prepare for the day of counting. We do not want any form of violence in the city that could cause tension and unrest. We have also informed political parties to control unruly elements from engaging in violence because even after March 2, the police will take strict action in the event of any law and order breakdown.”

