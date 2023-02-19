Agartala: Tripura Police and members of the opposition CPI(M) party on Sunday engaged in a heated confrontation after the cops purportedly denied the latter permission to pay homage to the mortal remains of Dileep Shukla Das, a supporter of the CPI(M) who was killed on Saturday night.

Dileep Shukla Das, a 55-year-old supporter of the CPI(M), was beaten to death during a physical altercation with the local Panchayat Pradhan (elected chief) at Dwarikapur, which falls under the Kalyanpur assembly constituency in the Khowai district of Tripura. The accused Pradhan, identified as Krishna Kamal Das, has been arrested and taken to the Khowai police station to prevent any potential law and order problems.

According to local sources, following Das’s brutal killing, a group of locals proceeded towards the accused’s residence. In an attempt to defuse the tension, the accused was arrested and immediately transferred to the Khowai police station.

SDPO Teliamur Prasun Kanti Tripura commented on the incident, stating that they had received information regarding a heated altercation between Dileep Shukla Das, who was a habitual drinker, and the local Panchayat Pradhan, who was also his neighbour. At the time of the altercation, Das was in an inebriated state and shouting incentives. The clash resulted in serious head injuries to Das, and he was immediately taken to the Khowai district hospital. He was subsequently referred to the GBP hospital for better treatment, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning at Agartala.

Tripura also mentioned that the accused Pradhan, Kamal Krishna Das, had been detained, and a case was being registered in connection with the incident.

Local sources have revealed that despite fulfilling all eligibility criteria, the deceased’s family had not received any benefits from the government scheme for the past five years.

It was reported that Das had gone to the local Pradhan’s house to confront him regarding the issue. However, he allegedly vandalized the fences in Pradhan’s residence, which led to retaliation from Pradhan’s end.

Later, it was revealed that the deceased was a member of the CPI(M) party, which is why he was the victim of the government’s apathy.

When the mortal remains of Dileep Shukla Das were being taken to the CPIM party office in Agartala to pay homage, the police from the New Capital Complex police station stopped the CPI(M) leaders. They stated that no permission had been granted to conduct any procession with the mortal remains.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhry reacted sharply to the police’s intervention in the procession with the mortal remains of Dileep Shukla Das. He questioned why the police would interfere in such cases and accused them of passing presumed comments that suit the narrative of the ruling party.

Chaudhry also stated that he had spoken to the Chief Secretary, who had reported that Das was killed due to personal animosity. He criticized the police for passing judgments before investigating the matter.

Chaudhry also accused the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Tripura Police, Amitabha Ranjan, of being behind the police’s intervention. He claimed that Amitabha Ranjan was appointed by Amit Shah and had been deputed to control everything. Chaudhry alleged that law and order could not be maintained, and people’s human rights were being crushed.

As of the time of reporting, the standoff between the police and CPI(M) leaders was still in place.

