Tata Steel completes first multi-modal shipment of TMT bars to Tripura

Kolkata: Tata Steel successfully completed the first multi-modal shipment of 960 tonnes of TMT bars from West Bengal’s Haldia Port to Tripura’s Agartala, the company said on Thursday.
The entire transportation from flag-off to receiving material at the distributor’s warehouse in Agartala was completed in 17 days, it said.
“The possibility of using this route to service additional, smaller-lot regions along the river is also worth exploring. The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route is more economical as well as environmentally more responsible,” Tata Steel Chief Group Shipping, Ranjan Sinha, said in a statement.
Earlier in 2022, the company had successfully shipped 1,800 tonnes of finished steel products from Haldia Port in West Bengal to Pandu Port in Assam using the IBP route via the Brahmaputra river, it added.
