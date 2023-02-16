PM Modi calls on people of Tripura to vote in record numbers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the ‘festival of democracy’.
Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.
“Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,” Modi said in a tweet.
“I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise,” he said.
Counting of votes will take place on March 2.
