PM Modi calls on people of Tripura to vote in record numbers
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the ‘festival of democracy’.

Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.

“Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,” Modi said in a tweet.

“I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise,” he said.

Counting of votes will take place on March 2.

