BJP to secure absolute majority in assembly polls, says Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the Assembly elections, which got underway at 7 am.

The saffron party will perform better than what it did in the previous election, Saha, who is contesting the polls from Town Bardowali Assembly constituency, claimed.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

I have cast my vote at Tulsibati School under 8-Town Bordowali constituency.



My appeal to all voters of Tripura is to participate in the festival of democracy & exercise their democratic rights to build "Unnat Tripura, Shrestha Tripura". pic.twitter.com/IU7lsfaH0G — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) February 16, 2023

“I am hundred per cent confident that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time,” he told reporters on his way to a polling booth at Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ School here.

The BJP government in Tripura had been striving for development in the state, and would continue to do so in the years to come, he asserted.

On being asked who will be the next chief minister, the doctor-turned-politician replied, “In our party, things are not decided that way. As of now, I am the chief minister.”

In the by-elections held last year, Saha had defeated Congress nominee Ashish Kumar Saha by more than 6,000 votes in Town Bardowali.

Also Read | Tripura 2023: BJP to retain power with comfortable majority, says Manik Saha

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









