Agartala: Senior BJP women wing leader Barnali Goswami, who also happens to be the Chairperson of Tripura Women Commission, was harassed physically by a group of women supporters of her own party on Tuesday for her alleged non-cooperation with the sitting BJP MLA and candidate Biswabandhu Sen.

The incident has sparked repercussions within the party as Goswami is considered to be one of the BJP leaders who have their roots in the RSS. BJP candidate Biswa Bandhu Sen, who is also the sitting MLA declined to make any statement on the issue.

According to party insiders, Barnali Goswami was among the aspirants of the party ticket for the 2023 assembly elections but since sitting MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen has strong clout among the locals and emerged victorious from the seat three times in a row, the party did not take the risk to replace him with a fresh candidate. However, the development did not go down well with Goswami who was expecting a ticket.

Speaking on the issue, Namita Nath, an elected BJP councillor from Dharmanagar Municipal Council said, “As the party reposed its faith in Biswa Bandhu Sen, the party faction under Goswami started a campaign against the senior MLA. Even she had tried to convince me to work against Sen but I have refused.”

Aggrieved by Goswami’s “dubious” role, the BJP workers harassed her at the residence of the BJP youth wing leader. The party workers sought her clarification which led to heated verbal exchange and even manhandling.

Rejecting the charges levelled against her, Goswami said, “I have never worked against the party.”

“Those who are raising allegations against me can’t be BJP workers. I have never spoken anything against the MLA or his candidature. I am shocked to see people with whom I have worked for years are now accusing me of anti-party activities,” a teary-eyed Goswami told media persons.

The TCW chairperson alleged that those who had created the whole ruckus do not want BJP’s good.

