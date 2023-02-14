Tripura 2023: BJP to retain power with comfortable majority, says Manik Saha

Agartala: Asserting that the BJP will retain power with a comfortable majority, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday claimed that the state may cease to have an opposition party after the February 16 elections “even though that isn’t a good sign for democracy”.

Victory registered by the BJP in Tripura elections will be used as a “model” by the party as it gears up for next year’s Lok Sabha elections, he stated.

“The Left- Congress combine is suffering from frustration, having realised that it is heading for a defeat. People have made up their minds to make the northeastern state free of any opposition camp although that isn’t good sign in democracy,” he told reporters amid his door-to -door campaign in Town Bardowali constituency.

Saha also alleged that CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar, who is also a former chief minister of Tripura, decided against contesting the assembly elections “sensing imminent defeat”.

The CPI(M) had earlier said Sarkar had excused him from the contest citing ill health.

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always work for the welfare of indigenous people, Saha noted India got its first tribal president in Droupadi Murmu, under the NDA regime, after 75 years of Independence.

“Five eminent tribal persons have been felicitated with the prestigious Padma Shri by the Modi government. The BJP is always working for tribal welfare,” he stated.

On Tipra Motha’s demand for a separate state, the CM said that the regional outfit isn’t sure about the stretch, scope or reach of ‘Greater Tipraland’, and makes “confusing claims”.

Talking about TMC’s prospects, the CM said, “The party in no less than a migratory bird in Tripura; its leaders land here only during elections.”

Asked if he would continue as the chief minister in the event of the BJP-IPFT retaining power, the doctor-turned-politician replied, “Whatever responsibility comes my way, I will discharge it with great sincerity.”

