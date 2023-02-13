Agartala: Some people call it a procedural fault, some term it an illegal recruitment while others define 10,323 as a cursed numerical figure. But in Tripura politics, 10,323 retrenched teachers remain an unavoidable issue. Neither the opposition nor the ruling party could do anything for the teachers sacked from services and left in the lurch for the last three years.

The teachers who once committed to shaping children’s future left no stone unturned to press for their demands through protests, hunger strikes, and sit-in demonstrations. But all their efforts turned futile. Amid disappointment and despair, the assembly elections of 2023 seem to......