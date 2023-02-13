Ahead of Tripura polls, CPI-M delegation meets EC over 'violence'

New Delhi: A three-member delegation of CPI-M led by its general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the Election Commission here on Monday and told the poll panel that violence may occur in Tripura during the February 16 assembly elections.

The CPI-M delegation also comprising Politburo member Nilotpal Basu and Central Secretariat member Muralidharan said that such fears arise from the fact that a large number of motorcycles have been imported into Tripura recently.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Gangs riding these motorcycles, it is apprehended, will attempt to terrorise and instill fear by the ruling BJP among voters belonging to opposition parties. Other methods of intimidation were also being used to influence voters.

“Under these circumstances, the delegation impressed upon the Election Commission to take confidence building measures including but not limited to flag marches not only on main roads but also in the interiors,” the party said in a statement.

The delegation was assured by the EC that it will take all steps required to ensure that a free and fair poll is conducted in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere, the CPI-M said.

Also Read | Tripura: Can 2023 polls give 10,323 sacked teachers a legislative voice?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









