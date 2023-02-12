With days to go for Tripura elections, TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Mainkya Debbarma said there was nothing that would make him compromise with his agenda and termed the BJP a ‘washing machine’ where tainted leaders from other parties come out ‘clean’.

In a no-holds-barred conversation with EastMojo Editor-in-chief Karma Paljor, the royal scion called the Autonomous District Council (ADC) an absolute failure and said Greater Tipraland was only a demand for greater constitutional powers. “It (the ADC) is just tokenism. Until you give legislative powers, real teeth and powers where you can implement…today if people come and encroach your land, we go to court, the court says they are illegal encroachers, tomorrow we cannot enforce the order to leave. So what powers do we have? The budget (of ADC) is just 2%. Every Bill…from 2001 until now, 36 bills have been sent to the governor…every Bill has been held back by the state government until one. So where is the legislative power? There is nothing. Even a Secretary has more powers than an ADC,” Debbarman said in an exclusive conversation.

Targeting the BJP, Debbarman said, “the BJP has a washing machine. Anyone who they think is tainted, they enter the BJP, they become clean the next day. And there is another washing machine which they try to forcefully put people in and then you come out with a different tone and tenor…today, BJP is calling me (and saying) that we (TIPRA) want to separate the geography of Tripura into two states. I have always spoken about the political administration of Tripura, never about the territorial administration. These guys (the BJP) know what my demand is, they have known for two years. Only last week, when I said No to them, they started saying we (BJP) cannot talk to them (TIPRA)…I am answerable to my people. What do I go and tell my people? That I was assured of my MP-ship, or the CM-ship/money so I changed my stance? No.”

Debbarman, who is now being touted as a kingmaker given his control over the tribal region which has 20 seats, said people were too obsessed with the nomenclature of Greater Tipraland and not paying enough attention to the demands. “If people do not like it they can call it Greater Modiland…if people today call me Shahruk Khan, I will not become Shahrukh Khan…we want constitutional solutions and powers so we can protect our land, our language, our way of life, our economy, our culture, our religion, our legislature and our fundamental rights. The same way in your (Karma’s) state of Sikkim. What is so problematic about that? Why can’t you give the tribals the basic need of security” he said.

Debbarman also said the propaganda machine was spreading the news that since TIPRA Motha is an indigenous community-focused party, non-tribals would be at a disadvantage. Debbarman dismissed suggestions that non-tribals would not vote for TIPRA. “Why should they not vote for me? Am I corrupt? Am I a demon? Have I not spoken for them? Has there been any violence in the last two years since we came to power (in ADC)? They voted for the IPFT which was a violent party. We have had lakhs of rallies in Agartala, no rallies. No violence in ADC areas towards 23% of Bengalis there. No violence between Hindus and Muslims. So why not us? We have a history, I have a background, they know my family, and I am not a criminal. So why will they not vote for me? The only reason this propaganda is going around is that there is a section of Godi Media which takes money from the BJP and spreads this canard because they do not want any tribal to lead the state of Tripura,” he said.

