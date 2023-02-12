Amit Shah to address rallies in poll-bound Tripura

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in poll-bound Tripura on Sunday.

He arrived in the state on Saturday night and was received at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb, party sources said.

Shah is scheduled to visit Udaipur to offer prayers at Tripureswari temple on Sunday morning.

After that, he will visit Chandipur in Unakoti district to address an election rally. Later in the day, he will address another rally in Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, followed by a roadshow in Agartala, they said.

Shah visited the northeastern state on February 6 and addressed two election rallies in Khowai district and Santirbazar in South Tripura district.

Elections to the 60-member assembly in the state will be held on February 16.

