Tripura 2023: PM asks voters to be cautious of “vote cutters”

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday branded a section of political parties as ‘vote cutters’ and urged the voters to be wary of those forces. The Prime Minister addressed two poll rallies at Dhalai district’s Ambassa and Gomati district’s Udaipur as a part of his campaign for the BJP nominees in the poll-bound Tripura.

“There are certain voters who are also in the political battleground. Their key agenda is to engage in parlays once the poll is over. Don’t fall for them. The vote must go to BJP and its allies,” he said while addressing the rally of RK Pur (Udaipur).

The Prime Minister, however, did not specify whom he was referring to as “vote cutters”.

Further concentrating his attacks towards Left and Congress, the Prime Minister explained both parties as a “double-edged sword” for the voters who once believed them.

“They were once against each other and now with each other. The fact remains; they can’t overcome their habit of collecting coercive donations. Just to make sure their profit-earning venture becomes successful, they have forgotten their past,” the Prime Minister added.

He also took a swipe at the Left-Cong seat-sharing adjustment and said, “These two parties are like wrestling in Tripura and friendship in Delhi.”

He also explained how the Left parties allegedly institutionalized corruption, development was stalled under the Left and Congress regime and BJP emerged as the saviour of the poor people who had their entitlements “looted by Left cadres.”

Intriguingly, the Prime Minister avoided saying anything against TIPRA motha and Trinamool Congress, two political parties which have their candidates fielded in a sizable number of constituencies unlike Left-Cong combine.

Listing the benefits of the “double engine government”, the Prime Minister said, “Ration to poor, piped drinking water to every household, electrification of rural areas and successful implementation of the HIRA (Highway, Internet Way, Railway, Airways) model has become possible for the installation of the double engine government in the state and the momentum of development must continue in the state.”

In his bid to reach out to the tribal population, who play a key role in deciding the fate of any political party in Tripura, the Prime Minister referred to the party’s stunning victory in Gujarat’s tribal belts and said, “The Central government has increased the tribal welfare budget from Rs 25,000 crore to over Rs 1,00,000 crore. In Tripura, Ekalavya model residential schools are being built to ensure better education in the tribal areas.”

In the Ambassa rally also, the Prime Minister maintained the same line keeping the Left-Cong combine on his radar.

