Agartala: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said though there is no pre-poll adjustment with Tipra Motha, there can be local-level understanding with the tribal party, which has emerged as the third pole in the ongoing Tripura elections.

Yechury, however, exuded confidence that the Left-Congress alliance would win the elections on its own and there would be “no hung assembly”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“At the local level there can be some understanding, though there is no pre-poll adjustment with Tipra Motha,” Yechury told a press conference here.

The Left party is contesting in alliance with the Congress in its bid to stop the BJP from returning to power in the northeastern state for the second time in a row.

Tipra Motha, a regional political party formed by a former royal scion of the state, is contesting in 42 seats.

Elections for the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16.

Also Read | BJP Tripura manifesto promises rubber units, more autonomy for tribals

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories