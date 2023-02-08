Agartala: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the speed of development made by the “double-engine government” in Tripura has reached that of the bullet train.



Addressing an election rally at Suryamaninagar here, he said that the speed of the double-engine government was felt during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were getting free vaccines, free treatment and free food.

Had the Congress or the CPI(M) been in power in the state, people would have been deprived of those items, the senior BJP leader claimed.

The Congress and the CPI(M) mostly ruled Tripura, and the BJP came to power in 2018, ending the 25-year-long Left regime. The two parties have decided to contest the February 16 assembly elections in an alliance.

“We want the development of all and honour our tradition and faith. We do not believe in violence and are against any kind of terrorism,” the UP chief minister said.

Adityanath said to pay respect to the tradition, glory and development, the newly built Agartala airport was named after Maharaj Bir Bikram, the last king of Tripura.

He claimed that Tripura has created a model of good governance and protection of people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the state would have to carry forward the tradition.

He said during the past five years of the BJP regime, three lakh families have got dwellings under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, 2.70 lakh people benefited from Ujjala Yojana, 2.5 lakh peasants have received Krishak Sanman Nidhi, and more than 80 per cent of people have got pure drinking water facility.

The BJP leader said Tripura became a remarkable name of development as new roads are being built, new schools and new hospitals are coming up and students are getting scholarships.

There was a time in Uttar Pradesh when people were deprived of governance, but after the double-engine government was established, the citizens have started getting the fruits of development, he said.

He also appealed to the people to visit Ram mandir in Ayodhya, which would be completed soon.

