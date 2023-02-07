Agartala: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that the Congress and Communists have joined forces to escalate the misgovernance in Tripura.

Addressing a poll rally at Bagbassa assembly constituency under North Tripura district, the UP Chief Minister said, “For years, the people of Tripura were at the receiving end of woes like misgovernance, unemployment, farmers’ distress and lack of women safety.”

“The whole atmosphere of the state was volatile where the safety of people was threatened. The benefits of centrally-sponsored schemes were elusive for the poor. And, now the Communists and Congress have joined hands to multiply the scale of misgovernance,” Adityanath said.

Praising Prime Minister Modi for realizing his central slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” the UP Chief Minister stated that after the establishment of the double-engine government in the state, real development was unleashed.

The UPCM said, “The double engine government established here under the leadership of PM Modi made it possible to provide free gas connections, construct toilets in the households of the poor, implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, and provide Ayushman Bharat health cards.”

The UP Chief Minister criticized the Congress party for betraying the trust of the people and claimed that since independence, Congress has continuously betrayed the trust of the people. He said, “The Congress was against the building of a temple in Ayodhya, they wanted to destroy the Ram Setu to eliminate any trace of Lord Ram in our country. The Congress raised doubts about the existence of Lord Krishna. And, we must not forget that when the UPA was in power at the centre, scams became the hallmark of Congress’s identity. A new scam used to emerge in the media every day.”

The UP Chief Minister added, “On the contrary, the PM Modi-led incumbent Union government delivered what it had promised.”

According to Yogi, Tripura has undergone a major transformation after the BJP came to power. He stated, “After PM Modi provided concrete houses to the poor, broke all previous records for rural household electrification, issued free gas connections, and strengthened the public distribution system with piped drinking water connections to every household, the Congress and Communists are now plotting a new conspiracy.”

The UP Chief Minister said for the first time, a woman from the Janajati community holds the highest office in the country and the highest number of OBC MPs have been included in the Union cabinet so they can represent their communities in top positions.

He was speaking at a campaign rally for the BJP candidate Jadab Lal Nath for the Bagbasa assembly constituency. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha also gave a brief address at the rally.

