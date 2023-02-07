Tripura 2023: Assam CM, Manik Sarkar trade charges over CPIM-Cong tie up

Agartala: Amid the high-octane political campaign in the poll-bound Tripura, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar engaged in a war of words over the Left and Congress seat sharing.

While the former played a crucial role in the formation of the first BJP government in Tripura, the latter was at the helm of affairs for four terms in a row. Although both avoided personal attacks, the rivalry-turned-friendship between both parties was a common substance of their campaign in different parts of the state.

Addressing a poll rally at Chandipur assembly constituency under Unakoti District of Tripura, Sarma said, “The chemistry between CPIM and Congress is akin to snake and mongoose. They can never be on the same side. Even after the alliance, they found it hard to settle the disputes. This will continue.”

According to Sarma, both parties will be routed out in the ensuing elections. “The Congress is like a closed chapter in the whole country and the Communists have no space left in the world. Similar will be the fate of this new alliance,” the convener of North East Democratic Alliance had said. Sarma also highlighted the development agenda of the BJP and tried to showcase what the BJP had done in the last five years.

On the contrary, veteran CPIM leader and politburo member Manik Sarkar attributed BJP’s misgovernance to bringing the Left and Congress to the same platform. “The BJP has launched a sustained campaign against the Left parties and Congress calling the electoral understanding between both the parties unethical. They have compared CPIM and Congress with a snake and mongoose and termed parties as opportunists. I would like to clarify the doubts about the understanding between us. To be honest, the policies adopted by the BJP in the last five years compelled us to form one common platform for the sake of the state’s democratic institutions. The BJP created a conducive atmosphere for growing proximity between political parties. They should be given the due credit,” said Sarkar.

The Leader of the Opposition also said that defeating the BJP in the state assembly elections is a must to send a message across the country. “The pan India movement stirred against the BJP will get a new momentum if the CPIM-Cong combine is voted to power here in Tripura. The elections assume great significance as far as national politics is concerned. And, now for the knowledge of BJP leaders who criticize Congress and CPIM for allying with each other, our understanding is not unethical. We are very much ethical as our common goal is to ensure that democracy is restored, protect constitutional ethos and establish rule of law”, Sarkar added.

The former Chief Minister also warned the party workers to be cautious of the alluring campaign of the BJP. “The polls are drawing near. BJP leaders from different parts of the country will come to Tripura to make alluring promises that have been proven to be fake in five years. Please don’t get ensnared again in their trap,” he appealed to the voters while addressing a poll rally at the Surma assembly constituency.

