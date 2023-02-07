Guwahati: More ‘crorepati’ candidates and those with criminal cases are in fray for the Tripura assembly elections this time.

The Tripura Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 259 candidates who are contesting in the Tripura assembly polls. Out of 259 candidates analysed, 140 are from national parties, 9 are from regional parties, 52 are from registered unrecognized parties and 58 candidates are contesting independently.

Out of the 259 candidates analyzed, 41 (16%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2018 assembly elections, out of 297 candidates analysed, 22 (7%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Of candidates with serious criminal cases, 21 (8%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In the 2018 assembly polls, 17 (6%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 7 (54%) out of 13 candidates analysed from Congress, 13 (30%) out of 43 candidates analysed from CPI(M) and 9 (16%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 8 candidates have cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

“The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of candidates in the Tripura Assembly Elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 16% of candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Tripura elections have given tickets to 16 % to 54 % of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. The Supreme Court in its directions dated 13th February 2020, had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates,” the report prepared by The Tripura Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) says.

“As per these mandatory guidelines, the reasons for such selection have to be with reference to qualifications, achievements, and merit of the candidate concerned. During the recent 7 State assembly elections held in 2022, it was observed that political parties gave unfounded and baseless reasons like the popularity of the person, does good social work, cases are politically motivated, etc. These are not sound and cogent reasons for fielding candidates with tainted backgrounds. This data clearly shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system, and our democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers,” the report says.

Of the crorepati candidates, out of the 259 candidates, 45 (17%) are crorepatis. In the 2018 Tripura assembly polls, out of 297 candidates, 35 (12%) were crorepatis.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 55 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 1.86 crore, 13 Congress candidates analysed is Rs 2.20 crore, 43 CPI(M) candidates have Rs 53.94 lakh and 42 Tipra Motha Party candidates have average assets worth Rs 78.57 lakh.

“The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 17 (31%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BJP, 6 (46%) out of 13 candidates analysed from Congress and 7 (16%) out of 43 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore,” the report says.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Tripura assembly polls in 2023 is Rs 86.37 lakh. In the 2018 assembly polls, the average assets per candidate for 297 candidates was Rs 46.92 lakh.

BJP’s Jishnu Dev is the richest candidate with assets of more than Rs 15+ crore followed by chief minister and BJP leader Manik Saha with assets of more than Rs 13+ crore.

The candidate with the lowest assets is Hiramuni Debbarma from West Tripura district fighting as an Independent with assets of only Rs 700.

Only 30 (12%) female candidates are contesting in the 2023 Tripura assembly polls, whereas in the 2018 assembly elections, 24 (8%) out of 297 candidates analysed were women.

