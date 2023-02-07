Kailashahar: Alleging that the CPI(M) exploited the people of Tripura for years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the face of the state changed after the BJP came to power.

Addressing an election rally at Kailashahar in Unakoti district, he said Tripura is “literally running” towards economic development.

“The entire Northeast is witnessing rapid development with the help of the internet. Tripura is literally running towards economic development,” he said.

“The CPI(M) used to claim itself as the saviour of the poor but they are the ones who exploited the poor people for years. They did nothing for the poor. The face of the state changed after the BJP came to power. It is the people who made the BJP hero from zero,” he added.

Singh, who arrived on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state on Monday, said the BJP brought development to the state, which had poor infrastructure during the CPI(M)’s rule.

“Now, electricity, water connections and roads are available as the BJP government is taking all possible steps to speed up development. The CPI(M)-led government did not respect women, but during BJP rule, they are getting respect and benefits,” he said.

Singh also claimed that violence has “stopped” in Tripura as the BJP does not believe in it.

“Under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country has become stronger, and the world wants to listen to what India says,” he asserted.

He urged the people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections to continue the development of the state.

Polling for the 60-seat assembly will be held on February 16, while the votes will be counted on March 2.

Former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb also addressed the rally.

