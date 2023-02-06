Agartala: Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday recalled her early days in politics when she toiled hard for Congress in the state.

“I still vividly remember when I was working here for the Congress party. Senior Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev and Manoranjan Bhakta were the people who played an instrumental role in building the Congress party here in Tripura. The state is like my home. From Sonamura to Kailashahar, I have travelled extensively and spent days after days in political activities,” Banerjee recalled soon after landing at MBB Airport, Agartala.

The Trinamool Supremo also said, “Tripura is never an unfamiliar place. Here, I am able to communicate in my own mother tongue. The food habits are also familiar in Bengal and Tripura. The strong bond that people of these places share is precious and special.”

Reminding people of TMC’s aggressive presence in the poll-bound state, she said, “People should not forget that TMC was always in the field for the people of the state. Our MPs have faced fatal attacks but they never compromised. Susmita Dev, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Abhishek Banerjee — all of them faced attacks while trying to raise the voice of the people. I will speak on these issues tomorrow during the public address.”

Banerjee arrived in the state for the first time after TMC shifted its focus to the Northeast followed by a fiercely fought victory in Bengal.

After landing here in MBB airport Agartala, Banerjee went straight to Tripura Sundari temple to offer prayers.

She will address a public gathering at Agartala on Tuesday.

