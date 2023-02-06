Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Monday that casting a vote for the TIPRA Motha party, led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, is equivalent to voting for the CPIM-Congress alliance.

He added that while CPI(M) and Congress have a public agreement on seat sharing, TIPRA Motha is the “under-table partner” of this political formation of forces.

The Union Home Minister, while addressing a rally at Santirbazar under South Tripura district, criticized the CPI(M) and Congress for delivering nothing while in power.

He said, “CPI(M), Congress, and TIPRA Motha are on the same side. Whether you vote for TIPRA or Congress, the Communists will form the government. If you want sustained development, vote for the symbol of the lotus. Only then a government dedicated to the public will be formed.”

“In the last 50 years, development did not reached the poor. Toilets in every household for the women were a distant dream and tribal areas were deprived of political goodwill. I want to ask the TIPRA Motha leaders as to what prompted them to take the side of the CPI(M) party that killed hundreds of people just to stay in power,” he said while addressing a gathering of BJP supporters in Santirbazar.

In his effort to showcase the achievements of his government, the Union Home Minister compared the performance of the BJP-IPFT coalition over the past five years to the CPI(M)’s rule over the past 25 years.

Shah also highlighted the advancements made by the BJP in promoting women’s rights. He stated, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, peace was restored in Tripura. During CPIM’s rule, Tripura was plagued by violence, Bangladeshi infiltration, human trafficking, drugs, and atrocities against the tribal population. But after the arrival of the BJP, the situation changed dramatically as our government brought development instead of conflict. New roads, piped water for four lakh households, protection from COVID through double doses of the vaccine, and promoting industries and organic farming replaced the politics of blockades and conflict.”

According to Shah, the BJP was able to stop the prevalent “Cadre Raaj” and make governance more accessible to the public. He stated, “During the 25 years of CPIM rule, only 4,600 Self Help Groups (SHGs) were created with financial outlay of Rs 8 crore. But in the last five years, that number has surpassed 42,000 with a finance capital worth Rs 542 crore. The 33% reservation in government jobs and a 50% decrease in incidents of crimes against women are clear indicators of the good governance model that the BJP has delivered to the public.”

The Union Home Minister, who was credited with the BJP’s outstanding victory in the 2018 elections, also had a message for the tribal population, who appear to be supporting the TIPRA Motha in these elections.

Expressing concern over the rising number of Bangladeshi infiltrators in tribal areas, Shah said, “The demography of tribal areas has been changing due to the infiltration of Bangladeshis. Other political parties are using these intruders as their voting base, but BJP is the only party that stands firm against such border breaches. I appeal to every voter to vote for BJP to stop infiltration.”

The Union Home Minister also emphasized that it is important for his party to retain power for overall and inclusive progress. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, the BJP North East Coordinator, and all the candidates from the South Tripura District were in attendance at the meeting.

