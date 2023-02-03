Tripura Polls: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik holds campaign in Dhanpur

Agartala: Stepping up the election campaign in poll-bound Tripura, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dhanpur constituency Pratima Bhoumik on Friday held a door-to-door campaign in the constituency ahead of the ensuing polls.

During the door-to-door campaign, the union minister interacted with the people in a bid to take the message of the government to the people.

In 2021, Pratima Bhoumik created history by becoming the first politician from Tripura to become a union minister. She was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Bhoumik, a first-time MP, was elected from the West Tripura constituency in the last general elections in 2019.

Bhoumik is popularly known as ‘Pratima Di’. Despite being an active politician for a long time, she has always maintained a low profile. Bhoumik’s journey from Tripura to the Centre has been full of hard work and success. Hailing from a farmer’s family, Pratima Bhoumik was the first graduate in her village.

The voting for the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2.

Altogether 259 candidates remained in the fray for the Tripura Assembly elections after 19 nomination papers were rejected and 32 contestants withdrew their candidacies.

The BJP is looking to retain power and win another term in the northeastern state.

