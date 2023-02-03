Tripura 2023: LF-Cong alliance has no mission or vision, says Bengal LoP

Agartala: Hitting out at the Congress-Left front alliance in poll-bound Tripura, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that the two parties had been squabbling over the seat-sharing arrangement in the state “as they have no clear vision or mission”.



Adhikari, while addressing an election rally in Sepahijala district, also said that people of Tripura have benefitted more in the past five years than they did before, with the BJP at the helm both in the state as well as at the Centre.

“Besides receiving the benefits of several central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and PM Fasal Bima Yojana, people here have also been able to upgrade their lives due to improved connectivity. If the double engine government of the BJP ceases to exist, they may no longer be able to reap the benefits of upcoming waterway and airport projects,” he underlined.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Neither Jiten (Choudhury of the CPI-M) nor Birajit (Sinha of the Congress) and Sudip (Roy Barman of the Congress) are bring you (people) the benefits of the double engine government. It is only the BJP which can do so,” Adhikari, the MLA from Bengal’s Nandigram constituency, asserted.

Slamming the CPI(M), the key constituent of the Left Front, he said the party stitched a pre-poll alliance with the Congress as it knew well that it cannot sail alone on a “leaking boat”.

“They clearly have no mission or vision, and that was evident from their squabbles over seat sharing,” he stated.

The Congress and the Left Front had initially engaged in a tussle over seat distribution, but the two arrived at an arrangement on Thursday, with the grand old party agreeing to contest 13 seats.

Taking pot shots at TMC supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the senior BJP leader said that her party have failed to garner support in the northeastern state, and will be shown the door in Bengal, too, in the next elections.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Lakhs of farmers could not avail the benefits of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi in Bengal as Banerjee refused to implement the central scheme,” he added.

Also Read | Tripura 2023: Left-Cong seat sharing for survival, says Nadda

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









