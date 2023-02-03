Agartala: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Friday stated that the seat-sharing arrangement between the Left parties and the Congress was designed for the survival of both parties and had nothing to do with the public interest.

While addressing a gathering at the statewide campaign of the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Amarpur, Gomati District, Tripura, Nadda stated that the Left parties and Congress have a questionable history of governance.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He added that the two parties have joined forces due to their uncertain future in the state as a result of the transparent and corruption-free governance model implemented by former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his successor, Dr Manik Saha. According to Nadda, BJP put an end to corruption in Tripura.

Nadda stated that the past five years were the years of transformation for Tripura, as the state went from an underdeveloped region into a land of opportunities. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heightened focus on the Northeast region.

“The development indicators demonstrate a new Tripura that is thriving with opportunities and growth. The wheels of development should keep moving forward and all efforts to push Tripura backward need to be foiled,” the senior BJP leader told the public gathering.

The BJP Chief referred to the Union Budget as “tribal-friendly” and stated that the budget allocation for tribal welfare has quadrupled. He said that Rs 79,000 crore has been allocated for the PM Awas Yojana and Rs 15,000 crore has been designated for tribal welfare. Nadda also announced that 38,800 teachers will be appointed for the education of tribal students. He stated that this demonstrates the government’s commitment to uplifting the education of tribal students in the state.

Nadda criticized the Congress and the CPI(M) by stating that they were two sides of the same coin. He noted that when the Congress was in power, opposition party workers were forced to flee, and when the Left defeated the Congress, CPIM cadres imposed a reign of terror and attacked opposition party workers, even inside their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nadda told the gathering that the BJP changed this political culture and ensured safety for all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation. He emphasized that under the BJP’s rule, the rights of every citizen are protected.

Urging the voters to support the saffron party candidates in the Gomati District, the senior BJP leader stated, “To unleash Tripura’s true potential and position it as a land of new aspirations, it is crucial that BJP retains power. The return of BJP will boost women empowerment and trade and commerce, and most importantly, keep the red-wearing goons at bay.”

The rally was also attended by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read | Tripura 2023: Cong’s seat sharing with CPI(M) is a sin, says Smriti Irani

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









