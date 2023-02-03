Tripura 2023: Cong’s seat sharing with CPI(M) is a sin, says Smriti Irani

Agartala: Union Minister for Child and Women Development Smriti Irani on Friday claimed that the Congress high command’s nod to seat-sharing adjustment with the CPI(M) is a “sin” and urged the Congress workers from across the state to seek answers from the high command as to what prompted the grand old party to bow down before the CPI(M).

“For years, CPI(M) perpetrated violence against the Congress workers. In the Nalchar area alone, 17 Congress workers were killed by the CPI(M)goons. We did not see any hesitation on the part of Congress when they shook hands with a party that still has blood stains of Congress workers on its hand,” claimed the Union Minister.

The BJP leader also urged the Congress workers across the country to seek clarification from their party high command as to why they had approved the proposal of such a “sin”.

“The Congress workers must ask their party top brass. Just to get power, can they join hands with killers? This is a glaring example for the Congress workers that their contribution has no significance for their party leaders. Those who have laid their lives have been ignored like they were never part of the Congress party,” she added.

Irani also branded the elections as a battle to protect democracy from the clutches of “Danda” politics. “The CPI(M) is the past master of Danda politics. They don’t have any respect for democracy. I want to appeal to the voters of Tripura to protect democracy and reject violence,” she said.

The union minister was addressing a political rally at Nalchar assembly constituency under Sepahijala district. BJP state general secretary Kishor Barman is contesting the polls from Nalchar.

Asking the voters to vote for Barman, the senior BJP leader said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a new India. I want you all to discharge your responsibilities towards building New Bharat and for the sake of Amrit Kal, vote for Kishor Da on February 16 next.”

The ruling BJP has launched a massive campaign across the state under the banner of Vijay Sankalpa Yatra. As many as 35 political rallies are being organised in different parts of the state to canvas for the BJP candidates fighting the elections.

A host of star campaigners like BJP national executive member Mithun Chakraborty, MPs from West Bengal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and many others have arrived here in Agartala for the campaign.

