Agartala: The hiccups in the Congress-CPI(M) seat adjustment has finally been resolved amicably as both parties have agreed to withdraw nomination from extra seats beyond the initial fixed targets for each other.

While the Left Front will fight in 47 constituencies, the Congress’s tally will stay confined to 13. CPI(M) Tripura Secretariat Body took the decision during a meeting.

Issuing a press statement after the meeting, the CPI(M) said, “After detailed discussion, it was decided that Congress will fight in 13 seats, while the Left Front will field candidates in 47 constituencies.”

After that, the Congress party expressed their desire to add up a few more seats on their share of adjustment. As both the parties were on negotiating terms, the CPI(M) candidates filed nomination papers in all the seats, while the Congress candidates took part in nomination filing in seventeen seats altogether.

After rounds of talks, some seats have been adjusted between both parties. “The Congress has been requested to withdraw candidature from the seats that fall in the share of CPI(M). The names of some constituencies have changed but both the parties will fight with the same ratio of 47 and 13,” the statement reads.

The party also clarified that it would withdraw nominees from all 13 seats within February 2 next as per the seat-sharing pact with the Congress party.

“We hope that the Congress will also respond positively to our gesture for the greater interest of defeating the BJP,” the statement added.

On being contacted, a senior Tripura Pradesh Congress leader said, “We shall act in accordance with the AICC instructions. So far we know, the CPI(M) has agreed to leave some key seats we have demanded but for that our party forgoes some of the seats. As the Communist party is eager to carry forward the seat adjustment, there is no profit in violating the deal. We are looking forward to fighting the elections together with the same equation. Any split in Opposition vote shall benefit the BJP largely and we don’t want to give BJP any scope to return to power.”

