Agartala: A host of senior BJP leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Tripura in the first week of February to give the party’s poll campaigning momentum, a senior BJP leader told EastMojo.

According to available information, Nadda will address a rally at Kumarghat on February 03, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath will also campaign in the rural areas for BJP candidates. “The venue is yet to be finalized for the rallies of Shah and Yogi Ji. They are arriving on February 06th and 07th. Once we get the whole tour schedule, we shall make it public as soon as possible”, the BJP leader added.

Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday inspected the preparedness of Nadda’s visit to Kumarghat. He said, “On February 03 next, BJP National President JP Nadda will address a poll rally at the PWD ground of Kumarghat. All the BJP candidates of the Unakoti district shall remain present in the event.”

Sources in the BJP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also campaign in the poll-bound state, but his rallies will fall in the last leg of the campaign. “As far as we know, the PM will address two rallies, one at Agartala and another in some other district. The venue of the PM’s rally will be finalised after the first phase of campaigning ends”, said the senior BJP leader.

Apart from that, BJP leaders from West Bengal would also campaign in the state.

