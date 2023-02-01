Agartala: A day after former BJP MLA from Krishnapur assembly constituency Atul Debbarma resigned to contest the upcoming polls as an independent candidate, a gang of motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked him when he was returning from the sub-divisional magistrate’s office.

Although he was not injured in the attack, miscreants vandalised his car. Dr Debbarma was elected to the state assembly in 2018 defeating his rival candidate from CPIM with a decisive margin. However, this time Janajati Morcha state president Bikash Debbarma replaced the doctor turned politician as a BJP nominee.

Expressing his disappointment over the party’s unilateral decision, Debbarma said he had never been told as to why his name was dropped. He was also not consulted before being unceremoniously removed from the position where he served for five years with “dedication”.

In a social media post, Dr Debbarma said, “I had tried to avoid entering Parliamentary politics. But I was convinced by the party owing to which I had to choose public life at the cost of my family,” he pointed out.

After the attack, Debbarma said, “The attacks took place in front of the cops. I could sense that such attacks might take place which is why the police were alerted. In spite of adequate security arrangements, 10 to 12 motorcycle-borne miscreants tried to attack me and broke the front windshield of my car.”

The ex-BJP leader, however, did not blame anyone for the attacks. According to the BJP MLA, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination and these attacks were part of that pressure tactics. Dr Debbarma also resigned from the primary membership of the BJP.

