Agartala: CPIM Tripura State secretary on Tuesday sought disqualification of BJP candidate Mabashar Ali, a sitting CPIM MLA for violation of the norms.

The CPIM argued that the MLA did not resign from the state assembly and his previous party to be deemed eligible for fighting elections from another party. Ali denied the allegations and said he had tendered his resignation before joining the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I had submitted my resignation before the party state leadership. But, if the party leaders do not admit it, I have nothing to say,” Ali told EastMojo. When contacted, Secretary Tripura Legislative Assembly Bishnu Pada Karmakar said, “We haven’t received any formal resignation from any of the sitting MLAs.”

CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury in a letter to RO (Returning Officer) Kailashahar assembly constituency under the Unakoti district of Tripura raised the question of Ali’s candidature. “Being a member of the Tripura Legislative Assembly sponsored by the CPI(M), unless he resigns from the Assembly, or he is expelled by the party he may not be accepted as a member of any other party or an independent candidate. Hence, Mr Ali, a member of CPI(M) as a sitting MLA in the Assembly simultaneously may not be a Member of BJP as stated in his nomination filed before you.” Chowdhury wrote.

Citing the guidelines, Chowdhury also wrote: “In Para 3 of from ‘B’ of Symbol allotment, there is a statutory declaration of the authorized signatory of the party symbol certifying that ‘the candidate whose name is mentioned above is a member of this political party and his name is duly borne on the rolls of members of this party’.

As Md. Mabashar Ali neither resigned from the house of Assembly, nor from the CPI(M), in no circumstances, he may be treated as a candidate sponsored by BJP. Hence he may be disqualified for being a BJP candidate for want of statutory legal requirement,” the letter said.

Also Read | A story of two mothers from a human-elephant conflict zone in Assam

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









