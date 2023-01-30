Tripura polls: BJP's key poll plank will be development, says Assam CM

Agartala: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who escorted his Tripura counterpart Dr. Manik Saha while filing the nomination papers for the ensuing Assembly polls on Monday termed the Cong-CPIM seat sharing as an irrelevant political factor for the ruling BJP.

He said, “The Congress is zero across the country. The CPI-M is zero all over the world. So, if two zeroes come together can they make a difference? We are really not bothered about what the Left and Congress do in terms of seat-sharing or alliance.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Assam Chief Minister, however, admitted that royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman led TIPRA Motha can be a factor but the party might not gain electorally. “TIPRA may be a factor but they may not be successful electorally,” Sarma told media persons while replying to a query.

On being asked what would be the key poll plank of the ruling party, Sarma said, “Our key poll plank will be development. We don’t have an extortion card, a donation card, or any other card. Development is the only card we have. And above all, people will vote for the BJP judging the performance of the government, the face of Dr. Manik Saha, and Prime Minister Modi’s dream of transforming North East into a developed region.”

On being asked whether the BJP would cross the magic figures alone, Sarma said, “The BJP will form a government on its own. The IPFT has been in an alliance with the BJP which is still intact. But, I am sure that BJP can form the government on its own.”

On the talks with TIPRA, Sarma said, “Come what may, we can’t compromise with the integrity of the poll-bound state. The demand to divide the state can’t be accepted or allowed. We are sympathetic towards empowering the tribal population and we want regional parties to tie up with us so that we can work in coordination.”

Besides, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha was also accompanied by Manaipur CM N Biren Singh, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra during the filing of nomination papers through a rally. Thousands of party activists joined the rally that started from Rabindra Bhavan and ended at the SDM office in Agartala.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Security beefed up in poll-bound Tripura on last day of filing nomination

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









