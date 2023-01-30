Agartala 30: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik filed her nomination for the Dhanpur seat for the forthcoming Tripura Assembly elections to be held on February 16.
She is the Union Minister of State in the BJP-led government at the Centre.
The union minister said, “With the blessings of Maa Tripurasundari, I filed my nomination for Tripura assembly polls for Dhanpur seat.”
In 2021, Bhoumik created history by becoming the first politician from Tripura to become a Union Minister. She was appointed the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Bhoumik, a first-time MP, was elected from the West Tripura constituency in the last general elections in 2019.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Bhoumik is popularly known as ‘Pratima Di’. Despite being an active politician for a long time, she has always maintained a low profile. Bhoumik’s journey from Tripura to the Centre has been full of hard work and success. Hailing from a farmer’s family, Pratima Bhoumik was the first graduate in her village.
Also Read | Tripura polls: BJP’s key poll plank will be development, says Assam CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Beyond Bharat Jodo: Can a Third Front challenge BJP-Congress hegemony?
- Tripura 2023: Union min Pratima Bhoumik files nomination for Dhanpur
- Assam: Kailash Satyarthi lauds state govt’s efforts to end child marriages
- JD(U) announces first candidate for Nagaland election
- Assam: Swaheed Krishak Diwas observed in Patharighat
- CPI(M) demands high-level probe against Adani Group