Agartala 30: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik filed her nomination for the Dhanpur seat for the forthcoming Tripura Assembly elections to be held on February 16.

She is the Union Minister of State in the BJP-led government at the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The union minister said, “With the blessings of Maa Tripurasundari, I filed my nomination for Tripura assembly polls for Dhanpur seat.”

With the blessings of Maa Tripurasundari, I filed my nomination for #TripuraAssemblyPolls for #Dhanpur constituency at SDM Office, Sonamura.



Please keep showering your love & support on me & @BJP4Tripura .

#BJP4Tripura pic.twitter.com/lcWmBottWO — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) January 30, 2023

In 2021, Bhoumik created history by becoming the first politician from Tripura to become a Union Minister. She was appointed the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Bhoumik, a first-time MP, was elected from the West Tripura constituency in the last general elections in 2019.

Bhoumik is popularly known as ‘Pratima Di’. Despite being an active politician for a long time, she has always maintained a low profile. Bhoumik’s journey from Tripura to the Centre has been full of hard work and success. Hailing from a farmer’s family, Pratima Bhoumik was the first graduate in her village.

Also Read | Tripura polls: BJP’s key poll plank will be development, says Assam CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









