Agartala: Ending all speculations, TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Monday confirmed he would not contest the 2023 assembly elections, instead choosing to support every TIPRA “warrior” in the fray.

The party fielded candidates in 42 constituencies, including some SC and general seats, apart from the 20 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

In an audio message to party workers, Debbarman said, “For the last two days, I could not sleep. I want to wish best of luck to all party warriors filing nomination papers today. I have received several calls from people asking why I am not contesting the elections. I want to clarify that I am fighting the elections for each and every Tiprasa across the state.”

Urging party workers to fight together setting aside all differences for the next 16 days, the TIPRA chairman said, “I am with all my party candidates. We have a big responsibility towards our people who believe that if TIPRA comes to power, we shall do something for them. My appeal to party workers is that they should forget all differences and fight the elections together. This is my last fight. I have sacrificed a lot of things for people because I am not fighting for power but to empower people.”

In another audio message, Debbarman lashed out at some party functionaries trying to enter the electoral contest as independent candidates after being denied party tickets.

“People should realise that we are fighting for the rights of people. Some people are trying to subvert the cause of the fight after not getting party tickets. These people should not see individual interest as bigger than the cause of our fight,” Debbarman warned.

TIPRA will contest all 20 tribal seats, considered the party’s core stronghold. Beyond that, the party has also fielded candidates in 16 out of 30 general seats and six of the 10 SC seats.

TIPRA’s heavyweight candidates include TIPRA citizenship federation President Tapas Dey, contesting from Mohanpur against the Tripura education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Founding TIPRA members like Paul Danghsu, Chittaranjan Debbarma, Deputy CEM Animesh Debbarma, CEM Purna Chandra Jamatia, Manihar Debbarma, Holly Wood Chakma, former IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma, sitting MDC and former opposition leader Hongsa Kumar Tripura and TWF chief Swapna Debbarma also contesting elections.

