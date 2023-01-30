Security beefed up in poll-bound Tripura on last day of filing nomination

Agartala: Security was beefed up across Tripura to avoid any untoward incident on Monday, the last day of filing nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections, a poll official said.
The Election Commission has so far received 67 nominations for the February 16 assembly polls, he said.
“We are hoping that returning officers will receive around 300 nominations on Monday,” Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said.
In the 2018 elections, the poll panel had received around 350 nomination papers, he said.
“Since the candidates will hold rallies to mark submission of their nominations, security has been tightened around Agartala and in other parts of the state to avoid any untoward incident. Besides, videography will also be done on the filing of papers,” he said.
The CEO also said returning officers have already held meetings with representatives of political parties to make the process smooth and peaceful.
All the Left Front candidates have already submitted nomination papers, while nominees of ruling BJP and IPFT, and opposition Congress, Tipra Motha and TMC will file their papers during the day.
