BJP top brass meets to finalise candidates for Tripura polls

New Delhi: Top leaders of the BJP including party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others have met here to finalise candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.
The Thursday meeting was also attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP’s state incharge Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb.
Earlier in the day, BJP’s Tripura unit core group members met at party leader and northeast incharge Sambit Patra’s residence.
The BJP is likely to finalise its candidates for the Tripura assembly elections on Friday in its central election committee meeting.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The 60-member Tripura assembly will go to polls on February 16. The last date for filling nominations is January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.
In 2018, the BJP formed the government for the first time in Tripura, ending the 20-year run of the CPI(M).
Also read | Election officials seize Rs 8 lakh cash, alcohol in Meghalaya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ADHD strongly linked to anxiety, depression vs autism: research
- An asteroid just passed by so close from Earth. Here’s why it’s exciting
- Jal Jeevan Mission: 2.5 lakh students to be engaged as ‘jal doots’ in Assam
- India committed to working with Prachanda-led Nepal govt to boost ties
- Indian Oil launches phase IV of scheme for juvenile inmates
- The SKM-SDF alternative sans flag: Ganesh Rai floats CAP in Sikkim