Agartala: The Left Front announced the list of candidates for 46 assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

The principal opposition party, CPIM, will contest 43 seats, while one seat each will be contested by CPI, RSP (Revolutionary Socialist Party), and AIFB (All India Forward Bloc).

The Left parties have also extended support to an independent candidate and civil rights activist, Puroshattam Roy Barman, who has announced his candidacy from the Ramnagar assembly constituency of Agartala city.

Meanwhile, a total of eight sitting Left MLAs, including former Chief Minister and senior politburo member Manik Sarkar, have been relieved from contesting the polls.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the party’s state headquarters, and it was addressed by Left Front convener Narayan Kar, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, and leaders of other Left parties.

Speaking to the media, Kar said, “As many as 24 new faces will be contesting the polls, among whom two belong to the 10,323 victimized teachers. We also have two female candidates. A total of 13 seats have been left vacant for the Congress as per the seat-sharing adjustments.”

Among the heavy-weight candidates, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury will contest from the Sabroom assembly constituency, while former Minister Manik Dey, state committee member Pabitra Kar, former Chief Executive Member of TTAADC Radhacharan Debbarma, former Minister Ratan Bhowmik, and Bijita Nath will retain their strongholds.

However, the Congress party has not yet released their list of candidates, amid reports of disagreement with the Left parties. Sources say that the Congress party will announce their list of candidates soon.

