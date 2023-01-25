Agartala: With only weeks to go for elections, it is becoming clear that the Congress-CPIM alliance in Tripura seems much clearer in theory than in practice. With seat-sharing talks going on in Delhi, it has become clear that it will take a lot of political will, and sincere levels of austerity from both parties to ‘let go’ of power for the supposed greater good, which is, to defeat the BJP.

Insiders in both parties talked about their struggles to finalise seat-sharing arrangements,......