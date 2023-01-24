Agartala: Suman Das, a senior BJP SC leader of Banamalipur, the constituency of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, was reportedly assaulted by a group of miscreants on Tuesday morning when he was allegedly returning from a walk in Agartala city.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, SDPO Sadar Ajay Kumar Das told EastMojo.

“We have arrested two persons after the incident and registered a case this morning. A total of four persons have been named in the FIR,” Das said.

Sources in the BJP said Suman Das, the SC Morcha Mandal President of Banamalipur constituency, was suddenly attacked by a gang of goons. He reportedly suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the GBP Hospital Trauma Care Center for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

Senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb and Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, visited the injured party worker at the hospital.

Accusing the Congress party for the “unprovoked attack”, Dr Manik Saha said, “Suman Das is one of our dedicated workers who has always worked for the society and party. The goons of Congress party launched an attack on the party worker all of a sudden just to remind people of the kind of politics they believe in. This politics of bloodshed was the reason why the Congress did not taste success in the previous elections. Now the Congress has teamed up with the Left that also has a history of violence.”

The Chief Minister also asserted that police had already been asked to take strict action against the criminals. “We shall never let those dark regimes return again. Suman Das has mentioned four names in the FIR lodged with the local police station. The police had already started an investigation in connection with the incident and none of the criminals will be spared”, claimed Dr Saha.

Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, “I have already spoken to the DGP regarding the incident. I would like to draw the attention of the Election Commission as well because the model code of conduct is in force. The modus operandi of the attack was to kill him. The criminals who are named in the FIR are mafia elements who have been trying hard to create trouble in the Banamalipur area. I hope strict punitive measures will be taken otherwise we shall be left with no other option but to go for intense protests.”

On being contacted, former Congress MLA Asish Kumar Saha rejected the allegations leveled by the BJP and demanded an impartial inquiry.

“The Chief Minister has a habit to drag Congress into everything. Any incident like such attacks is condemnable. But, it does not give the BJP a license to accuse Congress party of such heinous incidents. A political party which is itself suffering from internal squabbling should not point fingers at others. Before passing any judgement, an impartial inquiry should be done,” Saha told EastMojo.

