Tripura shocker: Deserted by husband, wife kills self, toddler

Agartala: A 28-year-old housewife killed herself after feeding acid to her one-and-a-half-year-old child in the remote Champamura area of Hadrai ADC village under the jurisdiction of the Teliamura police station under Khowai district of Tripura.

“Both of them died on spot,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Prima facie evidence suggests that the housewife, identified as Fulrani Jamatia, poisoned her son — Ayush Jamatia — before killing herself. The mortal remains of the mother-son duo were found in an isolated area near their house,” police said.

A team under the leadership of the sub-inspector of Teliamura police station Nandan Bhowmik reached the spot as soon as the news was received.

“We received information that a mother and her son died in Telaimura’s Hadrai area. As we reached the spot, it was found that both of them appeared to have died of suicide. We have sent their bodies for post-mortem,” Bhowmik said.

“Primary investigation has revealed that the deceased lady and her husband were going through a rough patch in their relationship,” Bhowmik said on the possible reason behind the act.

Local sources said the deceased woman’s husband, Sambhu Jamatia, had deserted her and got married to another woman a few months back.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“She tried hard to win her husband back but was broken mentally when he refused to return. She ended her life because of all the mental suffering she was going through,” a family member of the deceased said.

Also Read | Tripura 2023: Not just BJP, CPIM-Cong alliance can dent TIPRA too

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









