Agartala: The seat-sharing talks between Congress and CPI(M) are on the verge of completion as both parties have decided to announce their list of candidates by January 25, 2023.

Congress will release its list of candidates on January 25, while the CPI(M)’s announcement will be made on January 24.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“A series of meetings have already been conducted, and both parties have expressed their desire to reach an amicable conclusion on the seat sharing matrix, as time is running short for filing of nomination papers,” said a senior Congress leader.

The CPIM has convened a special meeting of the state committee on Monday to discuss the party’s standpoint on the proposals of the Congress party. “All the senior party functionaries are discussing the pros and cons of the alliance and what efforts should be taken to retain the strongholds. There are several constituencies where the Congress and CPI(M) are equally strong, and for those seats, either side has to make a compromise. All these issues are being discussed in the state committee meeting being held today,” a senior CPI(M) leader told EastMojo.

CPI(M) state committee member Pabitra Kar said, “The CPIM is fully prepared to contest the elections. Since a number of political parties are involved in the talks, it is taking some time. But soon, all the issues will be sorted out.”

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha said that Congress would declare the candidate list on January 25. “The seat sharing talks are almost complete. Before January 25, we will know our share of seats in the new political front against the BJP, and accordingly, the AICC election committee will give final approval to the candidate list,” Sinha told EastMojo.

Both parties have a history of contesting elections in a majority of seats alone.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Left Front constituent parties, such as the All India Forward Bloc, CPI, and Revolutionary Socialist Party, have always contested in a minimal number of seats. Furthermore, CPIML is also now a member of the anti-BJP front.

Similarly, the Congress has fielded candidates in almost all 60 assembly constituencies in previous elections, barring a few. “But this time, both parties have to compromise with their numbers. However, the greater will to defeat the BJP somehow obscured the conflicting interests. Some deadlocks, though exist, will be resolved through the talks,” said a senior leader.

Also Read | People in Tripura will drive out CPI(M), Cong candidates: Biplab Deb

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









