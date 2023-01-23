A total of 28.23 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 16, 2023. All major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress and TIPRA Motha, are preparing for the D-day in full swing.

Rishi Sinha, a researcher hailing from Tripura, breaks down the first three-way contest between political parties – BJP vs CPIM-Congress vs TIPRA Motha – an unusual scenario for Tripura, where none of the parties seem to have a clear edge.

In 2018, BJP had won......