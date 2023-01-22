Agartala: The ruling BJP in Tripura has conducted internal elections to finalise the list of candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections slated to be held next month.

The party has rolled out a new method to democratise the candidate selection process through ballot voting.

The office bearers of the Mandal (Constituency) unit have been empowered to cast their votes to choose their candidate. The person who will have the popular mandate in his favor will be declared the suitable candidate for the constituency.

A number of party offices had been designated as polling stations for certain constituencies. And, some senior leaders have been given the responsibility to conduct the polls in a free and fair manner.

Deputy Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Manika Das Datta, who has been assigned to conduct the polls for the Ramnagar Assembly constituency, said, “As we all know that the BJP is a party that believes in internal democracy, this voting system has been introduced so that no party worker feels disgruntled. Through this election process, each and every party worker of the constituency level is given the scope to express their views regarding the organisational decision.”

She also informed EastMojo that 90 percent of the voters cast their votes.

Top sources in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said, “This initiative has been taken to bring reforms in the candidate selection process. For these elections, the party has decided to ensure a level playing field for all the aspiring candidates. The leader who bags the support from the maximum number of party colleagues will get the ticket.”

Apart from that, the senior party leader said this process will also put a stop to the internal disputes between leaders. “When the process of selection is democratic, no one can challenge the party’s decision. Some people may feel disgruntled when the candidate list is out but when the process is clear, such leaders will have a clear idea about their popularity among their own party workers,” the senior party functionary said.

Speaking on the issue, BJP Tripura Vice President Dr. Ashok Sinha said, “After the polling is over, the ballot boxes have been sealed and stored in a place where no tampering is possible. BJP North East Coordinator Sambit Patra, who is also playing a key role in Tripura polls, will arrive with his team and open the boxes to announce the results.”

If BJP sources are to be believed, Patra along with national election in-charge Mahendra Singh and central observer MP Mahesh Sharma will be arriving in the state on January 23.

The final list of candidates is expected to be out before January 28. All the BJP candidates shall file their nomination papers on the same day.

