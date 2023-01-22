Tripura forms separate entity for intra-state electricity transmission

New Delhi: To bring down the power sector’s aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, the Tripura government has formed a separate entity for electricity transmission in the state, a senior government official said.

Tripura State Power Transmission Ltd (TPTL) has been formed this month as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) for power transmission, State Power Secretary Brijesh Pandey told PTI here.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The official was part of a delegation which visited New Delhi recently to sign an agreement with NTPC for the development of renewable energy projects in the northeastern state.

“Carving out a separate transmission segment from TSECL was a big challenge. However, it was possible with the support of the government and various stakeholders,” the official said.

Until now TSECL was responsible for the generation, distribution and transmission of power in Tripura. A dedicated entity for intra-state transportation of power will help reduce AT&C losses which were at 31.7 per cent in FY2021-22, he said.

The target is to bring down the same to 28 per cent in FY23, he said.

The new entity will receive power produced by OTPC, NEEPCO, and Agartala-based TSECL from the National Grid for transmission of power across Tripura.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

TPTL has come into operation with effect from January 14, 2023.

The New entity TPTL will manage 83 operational power sub-stations and 1,861 km of transmission lines (including 59 sub-stations and 875 km of lines in 33kv systems) within the state.

A committee constituted by the Union Ministry Power had recommended bringing the 33 KV system under state transmission utility for improvement in performance.

The committee under the Chairman and Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited with representatives from Central Electricity Authority, State Transmission Utilities and Central Transmission suggested measures for the reduction of losses in the sub-transmission system and for ensuring reliability and efficient performance.

Also read | Meghalaya: TMC manifesto next week; Mamata road show in Tripura on Feb 7

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









