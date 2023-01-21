TMC likely to contest Tripura assembly polls alone: Party observer

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura alone but it is yet to take a call on whether it will fight all the 60 constituencies or only those seats where the party has a strong presence.

TMC observers for Tripura, Rajib Banerjee and MP Sushmita Dev, along with leaders from the northeastern state held a meeting with party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in Kolkata on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“So far, it has been decided that we will contest the Tripura assembly elections alone. We have defeated the BJP in West Bengal. Regarding the number of seats we will contest, we will wait for a few more days and take a call on whether to fight all the 60 constituencies or only those where we have a strong presence,” Rajib Banerjee told PTI after the three-hour meeting.

The party will hold a strategy meeting in Agartala on January 22.

The Election Commission has fixed February 16 as the date for the Tripura assembly polls, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2.

Also read | Manipur: CM Biren releases PM Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









