Agartala: The Election Commission will introduce Braille voter slips for the first time to relieve visually-challenged voters of challenges faced during the election process, Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte said.

“In the past, visually-challenged voters used the ballot and EVMs. But this time, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, we’ve come with special voter slips containing information about the elections in Braille script. These slips will enable them to vote without any additional help,” explained additional Chief Electoral Officer Subhasish Bandyopadhyay.

The CEO said political parties have been trained to file the newly-formatted nomination papers online.

It was also reported that special drives will be undertaken for centenarian and octogenarian voters. “They can vote from home,” the CEO said, adding that “this election system was introduced during the last by-elections”.

On the security front, he said, “More than enough security forces have been deployed across the state. When compared with the situation in other states, we have maintained a higher level of security this time and we’re trying our best to conduct the elections in a fair and free manner.”

